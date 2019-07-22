Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (ABTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LTXB)

Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LTXB), both competing one another are Regional – Southwest Banks companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares Inc. 35 4.73 N/A 2.37 14.75 LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 39 5.83 N/A 2.97 13.31

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Allegiance Bancshares Inc. and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiance Bancshares Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Allegiance Bancshares Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Allegiance Bancshares Inc. and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 1.1% LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Allegiance Bancshares Inc.’s current beta is 1.49 and it happens to be 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.’s beta is 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Inc. and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $45, while its potential upside is 7.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.1% of Allegiance Bancshares Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.9% of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Allegiance Bancshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegiance Bancshares Inc. -1.13% -4.27% -8.38% -10.33% -16.34% 8.03% LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. -0.13% 0.56% -5.56% -3.09% -7.68% 23.28%

For the past year Allegiance Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. beats Allegiance Bancshares Inc.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers debit card, cash management, wire transfer, and night depository services; direct deposits, cashierÂ’s checks, and letters of credit; and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities, as well as telephone, mobile, mail, and Internet banking services. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 16 full-service banking locations in the Houston metropolitan area. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s lending products comprise commercial and consumer real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, including new and used automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as permanent loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to-four family residences. It also offers insurance and title services; and brokerage services for the purchase and sale of non-deposit investment and insurance products through a third party brokerage arrangement. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 3 administrative offices, 45 full-service branches, and 1 commercial loan production office located in Houston, Texas, as well as a warehouse purchase program office in Littleton, Colorado. The company was formerly known as ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. in January 2015. LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.