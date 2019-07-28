Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) Reaches $35.29 After 4.00% Up Move; Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Had 4 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Novavax had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 19. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1.5 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by H.C. Wainwright. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of NVAX in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) rating on Thursday, February 28. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $6 target. See Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) latest ratings:

The stock of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.50% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 117,420 shares traded or 33.56% up from the average. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) has declined 16.34% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.77% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $17,438 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $5,850 was bought by Glenn Gregory M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold Novavax, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 140.32 million shares or 7.58% less from 151.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Inc invested in 72,041 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 5.61 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0% invested in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The accumulated 264,027 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 700 shares. Barry Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 12,000 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Regentatlantic Cap Lc stated it has 60,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com stated it has 4,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Limited owns 0% invested in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) for 320,289 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) for 635,937 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) for 30,246 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 1.76 million shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com invested in 2.42 million shares or 0% of the stock. 88 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company has market cap of $99.76 million. The firm develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates.

The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 532,711 shares traded. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has declined 80.21% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NVAX News: 11/04/2018 – NOVAVAX OFFERING PRICES AT $1.65/SHR; 11/04/2018 – Novavax Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/03/2018 – Novavax: John Trizzino Appointed Chief Business Officer and Chief Fincl Officer; 16/04/2018 – Novavax Announces Closing of Public Offering; 09/05/2018 – Novavax 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 07/05/2018 – Novavax Reaches Significant Enrollment Milestone in the Prepare(TM) Phase 3 Trial of its RSV F Vaccine; 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX INC – JOHN J. TRIZZINO APPOINTED CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Novavax 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 16/04/2018 – Novavax: Gross Proceeds of $57.5 Million From Offering

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. The company has market cap of $753.14 million. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It has a 14.26 P/E ratio. The firm also grants various loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans.

