Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (ABTX) and MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Comparison side by side

Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) and MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Southwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares Inc. 34 4.29 N/A 2.37 14.15 MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 29 3.71 N/A 2.44 12.72

Table 1 demonstrates Allegiance Bancshares Inc. and MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allegiance Bancshares Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Allegiance Bancshares Inc. is presently more expensive than MidWestOne Financial Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allegiance Bancshares Inc. and MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 1.1% MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.39 shows that Allegiance Bancshares Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s beta is 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allegiance Bancshares Inc. and MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.3% and 34.8% respectively. Allegiance Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegiance Bancshares Inc. -1.44% 0.63% -2.67% -6.8% -23.9% 3.68% MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 8.26% 8.52% 11.56% 12.33% -4.1% 25.13%

For the past year Allegiance Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Allegiance Bancshares Inc. beats MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers debit card, cash management, wire transfer, and night depository services; direct deposits, cashierÂ’s checks, and letters of credit; and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities, as well as telephone, mobile, mail, and Internet banking services. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 16 full-service banking locations in the Houston metropolitan area. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers other products and services comprising debit cards, automated teller machines, online banking, mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. Further, the company provides various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, custodial, financial planning, investment management, and retail brokerage services. Additionally, it offers property and casualty insurance products to individuals and small businesses. The company operates a total of 43 banking offices. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.