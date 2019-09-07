Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (ABTX) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Contrasting side by side

Since Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) are part of the Regional – Southwest Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares Inc. 34 4.06 N/A 2.37 14.15 Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 23 2.59 N/A 2.42 9.76

Table 1 demonstrates Allegiance Bancshares Inc. and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allegiance Bancshares Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Allegiance Bancshares Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Allegiance Bancshares Inc. and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 1.1% Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Allegiance Bancshares Inc.’s current beta is 1.39 and it happens to be 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s 0.02 beta is the reason why it is 98.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Allegiance Bancshares Inc. and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.3% and 48.5%. Insiders owned 3% of Allegiance Bancshares Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegiance Bancshares Inc. -1.44% 0.63% -2.67% -6.8% -23.9% 3.68% Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. -1.67% 1.51% 1.94% 10.69% 0.64% 8.06%

For the past year Allegiance Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares Inc. beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers debit card, cash management, wire transfer, and night depository services; direct deposits, cashierÂ’s checks, and letters of credit; and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities, as well as telephone, mobile, mail, and Internet banking services. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 16 full-service banking locations in the Houston metropolitan area. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.