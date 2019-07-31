Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Haynes International Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

As Metal Fabrication businesses, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) and Haynes International Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegheny Technologies Incorporated 25 0.67 N/A 1.35 17.03 Haynes International Inc. 32 0.82 N/A 0.28 114.63

Demonstrates Allegheny Technologies Incorporated and Haynes International Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Haynes International Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Allegheny Technologies Incorporated. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegheny Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 9.3% 3.3% Haynes International Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 2.35 beta, while its volatility is 135.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Haynes International Inc.’s 71.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Haynes International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Haynes International Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allegheny Technologies Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated and Haynes International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegheny Technologies Incorporated 0 2 2 2.50 Haynes International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 36.88% and an $30.25 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares and 93.2% of Haynes International Inc. shares. 1% are Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Haynes International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegheny Technologies Incorporated -3.24% -11.97% -17.35% -15.15% -18.2% 5.7% Haynes International Inc. -0.74% -4.73% -3.19% 2.55% -18.23% 22.01%

For the past year Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Haynes International Inc.

Summary

Haynes International Inc. beats Allegheny Technologies Incorporated on 7 of the 11 factors.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated produces and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components; and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment provides various high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys, and other specialty materials, in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts. This segment serves aerospace and defense, oil and gas/chemical, hydrocarbon processing, electrical energy, and medical markets. The Flat-Rolled Products segment produces, converts, and distributes stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, specialty alloys, and titanium and titanium-based alloys in various forms, including plate, sheet, engineered strip, and Precision Rolled Strip products, as well as grain-oriented electrical steel. This segment serves oil and gas/chemical and hydrocarbon processing industry, electrical energy, automotive, food processing equipment and appliances, construction and mining, electronics, communication equipment and computers, and aerospace and defense markets. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment. The companyÂ’s CRA products are used in various applications, such as chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. Its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, and solar and nuclear fuel industries. In addition, the company produces products as seamless and welded tubulars, as well as in slab, bar, billet, and wire forms. It sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.