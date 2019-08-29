Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) and Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Comparing side by side

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) and Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have been rivals in the Metal Fabrication for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegheny Technologies Incorporated 24 0.58 N/A 1.37 15.95 Tenaris S.A. 26 1.68 N/A 1.50 16.68

Table 1 demonstrates Allegheny Technologies Incorporated and Tenaris S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Tenaris S.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Allegheny Technologies Incorporated. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Tenaris S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegheny Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 11.5% 4.1% Tenaris S.A. 0.00% 7.5% 6.1%

Volatility and Risk

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s 2.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 128.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tenaris S.A. has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Tenaris S.A. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Tenaris S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allegheny Technologies Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated and Tenaris S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegheny Technologies Incorporated 0 2 2 2.50 Tenaris S.A. 0 0 2 3.00

$30.25 is Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 58.54%. Meanwhile, Tenaris S.A.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 14.21%. Based on the results given earlier, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is looking more favorable than Tenaris S.A., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allegheny Technologies Incorporated and Tenaris S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 15.5% respectively. 1.3% are Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 60.6% are Tenaris S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegheny Technologies Incorporated -7.08% -13.99% -10.19% -20.17% -21.89% 0% Tenaris S.A. -4.22% -5.27% -7.82% 0.2% -31.47% 17.17%

Summary

Tenaris S.A. beats Allegheny Technologies Incorporated on 11 of the 12 factors.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated produces and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components; and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment provides various high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys, and other specialty materials, in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts. This segment serves aerospace and defense, oil and gas/chemical, hydrocarbon processing, electrical energy, and medical markets. The Flat-Rolled Products segment produces, converts, and distributes stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, specialty alloys, and titanium and titanium-based alloys in various forms, including plate, sheet, engineered strip, and Precision Rolled Strip products, as well as grain-oriented electrical steel. This segment serves oil and gas/chemical and hydrocarbon processing industry, electrical energy, automotive, food processing equipment and appliances, construction and mining, electronics, communication equipment and computers, and aerospace and defense markets. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.