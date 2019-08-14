Allegheny Technologies (ATI)’s President and CEO Robert Wetherbee Invested in 5,000 Shares of the Company; Ames National (ATLO) Shorts Increased By 27.77%

Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) had an increase of 27.77% in short interest. ATLO’s SI was 84,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.77% from 65,900 shares previously. With 6,900 avg volume, 12 days are for Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO)’s short sellers to cover ATLO’s short positions. The SI to Ames National Corporation’s float is 0.99%. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 5,066 shares traded. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has declined 11.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 06/04/2018 – DoL (US): U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 06/04/2018 – DoL Intl Labor: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Fideicomiso Financiero Ames Xii, A Securitization Of Personal Loans In Argentina; 13/04/2018 – AMES NATIONAL CORP ATLO.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.43; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES FIDEICOMISO FINANCIERO AMES Xll, A SECURITIZATION OF PERSONAL LOANS IN ARGENTINA; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOSH SCHERBA HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ames National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLO); 06/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 27/04/2018 – DoE: STEM: An Integral Part of Ames Laboratory’s Mission

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding firm that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company has market cap of $247.70 million. The firm offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It has a 14.21 P/E ratio. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated produces and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, High Performance Materials & Components; and Flat-Rolled Products. It has a 13.69 P/E ratio. The High Performance Materials & Components segment provides various high performance materials, including titanium and titanium alloys; nickel-and cobalt alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys, and other specialty materials, in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

