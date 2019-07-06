Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stake Maintained by Northrock Partners Llc; Iridian Asset Management Increased Its Position in Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) as Market Valuation Declined

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 101.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 25,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,047 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 25,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 496,918 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 639,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.76 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.35M, up from 4.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 850,358 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $192,060 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Wealth Management holds 1.48% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 14,843 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 85,337 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Delaware-based fund reported 8,729 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Mengis Inc holds 83,338 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Mesirow Invest Mgmt has invested 1.45% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). First Mercantile invested 0.28% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Cap Sarl invested 0.88% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Paradigm Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 90,150 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 166,058 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 44,800 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Guggenheim Ltd invested in 82,820 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,718 shares.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,898 shares to 2,558 shares, valued at $631,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590 shares, and cut its stake in Lrad Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD).

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 857,530 shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $185.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 3.62M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,283 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co owns 41,587 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation accumulated 4.21M shares. Bokf Na owns 114,751 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank holds 0% or 6,565 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 6,564 shares. 15,491 are owned by Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.19% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co reported 1,761 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 121,333 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc has invested 0.11% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 216,788 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa. Raymond James & Associate owns 131,801 shares. First Mercantile Trust Commerce reported 0.09% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 10,325 shares.