Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Shareholder New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Raised Its Position; Steadfast Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) as Stock Price Rose

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies (ATI) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 94,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 222,006 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 127,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 923,508 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 331,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.26M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $286.71. About 327,898 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52,888 shares to 2.67 million shares, valued at $314.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 540,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Impact Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.78% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Nordea Inv Management holds 4,675 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company invested in 40,495 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brandywine Managers Lc reported 0.4% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.11% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Guardian Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 1,885 shares. reported 1.82M shares stake. 20,122 were accumulated by Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited. Princeton Strategies Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 2.62% or 39,778 shares. Moreover, Timessquare Mgmt Lc has 1.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 545,435 shares. Fiera reported 1,080 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc World Corp owns 0.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 20,811 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Horizon Invs Llc reported 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.56M for 27.15 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

