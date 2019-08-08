Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Shareholder Iridian Asset Management Raised Holding; Page Arthur B Lifted Its Holding in Chevron (CVX) by $325,335 as Stock Value Rose

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 4002.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 1.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.63M, up from 41,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 82,393 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 10,085 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 7,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $120.67. About 629,252 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 136,385 shares to 986,916 shares, valued at $207.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 857,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.25M shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).

