Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Shareholder D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Increased Its Holding by $2.50 Million; Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Share Price Declined While Willingdon Wealth Management Cut Its Holding by $932,691

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 16,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 35 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 16,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 2.08 million shares traded or 20.97% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 09/03/2018 – ROYALTY FLOW: MAXIM GROUP ADDED AS LEAD MANAGING SELLING AGENT; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Maxim makes up for first quarter operating loss; 20/03/2018 – Amadou (Andrew) Bah-Former Maxim Securities Group Broker Barred From Industry-Cleveland, OH; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always; 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.08M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 1.70M shares traded or 4.57% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $430.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,100 shares to 30,295 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Pay A 0.9% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MXIM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Maxim’s (MXIM) Solutions to Enhance MediaTek’s IVI Platform – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Maxim’s (MXIM) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 15,915 shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 152,804 shares. Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 1,700 shares. Captrust invested in 0% or 672 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 1.68 million shares. Moreover, Adage Cap Prtn Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 65,600 shares. Bokf Na owns 0.08% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 56,219 shares. 18,176 are owned by Asset. 37,888 were accumulated by Amalgamated Natl Bank. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 461,532 shares stake. Tcw Grp Inc has invested 0.17% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Mason Street Advsrs stated it has 0.05% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Analysts await Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 34.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MXIM’s profit will be $132.92 million for 29.06 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Partners Llp invested 0.03% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). 842 were reported by Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc Inc. Shelton Capital holds 8,230 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Mengis Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.64% or 83,588 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.1% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 39,206 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd stated it has 20,000 shares. Regions Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Van Eck Assocs holds 0.01% or 104,377 shares. Blackrock owns 14.67 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 32,200 shares in its portfolio. 1,371 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,074 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 1.24 million shares.

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “ATI completes sale of oil and gas rights in New Mexico – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.