Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Shareholder Capital International Raised Its Position by $637,500; Actuant Cl A (ATU) Holder Cove Street Capital Decreased Holding by $1.01 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Actuant Corp Cl A (ATU) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 41,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 636,115 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50M, down from 678,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Actuant Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 228,894 shares traded or 2.25% up from the average. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has risen 1.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – Actuant Elects 3 Independent Directors; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 4.9% Position in Actuant; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N FY SHR VIEW $1.05, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.14B-$1.16B; 30/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTUANT CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $1.00 TO $1.10; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Cuts 2018 View To Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.10; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT ELECTS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 116,220 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 90,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.96. About 1.05M shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete

