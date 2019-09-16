Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Market Valuation Declined While Van Den Berg Management I Has Cut Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ami Asset Management Has Raised Its Position

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 49.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 143,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 435,412 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.33 million, up from 291,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 370,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.04M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 1.49M shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “ATI sells segment to Cleveland-based company – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $670.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 56,360 shares to 124,960 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.39 million for 15.21 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. The insider Harris Timothy J bought 2,900 shares worth $51,620. BALL M LEROY bought 2,000 shares worth $36,360. 5,000 shares were bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S, worth $91,800. Shares for $44,208 were bought by Kramer Kevin B. Davis Elliot S also bought $35,060 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup invested in 0% or 20,264 shares. Cap Ww Invsts reported 5.58M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 91,473 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 12.15 million shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.02% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Malaga Cove Ltd Llc has 8,362 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Ltd Liability has 14,947 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Co invested in 39,206 shares or 0.1% of the stock. United Services Automobile Association stated it has 253,149 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 35,318 shares. 1.39M were reported by Van Den Berg I. Charles Schwab Invest Management has 1.05 million shares. California Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 151,397 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc has invested 0.12% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Dupont stated it has 11,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc Com (NASDAQ:RP) by 7,339 shares to 199,230 shares, valued at $11.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siteone Landscape Supp Com by 10,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,981 shares, and cut its stake in Petiq.