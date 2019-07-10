Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Holding Maintained by Springowl Associates Llc; Cim Increased Its Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position by $1.25 Million; Valuation Rose

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.72. About 591,099 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 211% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 774,907 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,647 shares to 1,134 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtn holds 47,613 shares. Cap International Sarl invested 0.88% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 277 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 50,450 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Sei Invs Com has 355,342 shares. Fil Limited has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Pinnacle Assoc owns 56,035 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested in 0.49% or 474,676 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 192,701 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,348 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 18,606 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 4,154 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 132,773 shares.