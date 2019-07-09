Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Holder Van Den Berg Management I Trimmed Position; Investure Has Decreased Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) as Valuation Rose

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 281,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.76M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.04 million, down from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.24. About 404,574 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,705 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, down from 16,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $634.94. About 209,747 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ATI Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” on January 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 1 Stock I’d Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2018. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “ATI creates professorship at RMU to honor Harshman – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 283,375 shares to 318,237 shares, valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 36.54% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ATI’s profit will be $41.59M for 18.36 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $192,060 activity.

