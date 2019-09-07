Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Holder Springowl Associates Has Increased Stake; Barclays Plc Has Trimmed Packaging Amer (Put) (PKG) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (Put) (PKG) by 70.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 32,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 13,600 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 46,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $100.61. About 832,516 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 211% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 1.95M shares traded or 27.37% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northwestern Corp by 14,155 shares to 18,072 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr &Amp Co Inc (Put).

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, down 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $180.90 million for 13.17 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

