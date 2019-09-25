Allegheny Technologies (ATI) EPS Estimated At $0.36; Ing US Has 0.87 Sentiment

Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.70% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. ATI’s profit would be $45.39 million giving it 13.80 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s analysts see -10.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.19% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 1.77M shares traded or 9.16% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact

Ing US Inc (VOYA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 129 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 148 sold and trimmed positions in Ing US Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 139.55 million shares, down from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ing US Inc in top ten positions decreased from 9 to 6 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 123 Increased: 85 New Position: 44.

Among 4 analysts covering Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allegheny Technologies has $40 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.25’s average target is 52.24% above currents $19.87 stock price. Allegheny Technologies had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, April 18 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ATI in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated produces and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, High Performance Materials & Components; and Flat-Rolled Products. It has a 14.92 P/E ratio. The High Performance Materials & Components segment provides various high performance materials, including titanium and titanium alloys; nickel-and cobalt alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys, and other specialty materials, in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $295,388 activity. On Wednesday, August 14 Kramer Kevin B bought $44,208 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 2,500 shares. 2,000 shares were bought by BALL M LEROY, worth $36,360 on Tuesday, August 13. Shares for $91,800 were bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S on Tuesday, August 13. 2,900 shares were bought by Harris Timothy J, worth $51,620. Shares for $35,060 were bought by Davis Elliot S. Powers Elizabeth C also bought $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 20,264 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 7,171 shares. Principal Fin Gp holds 546,373 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cushing Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 31,186 shares. Van Den Berg I reported 1.39M shares. Old National Bancshares In, a Indiana-based fund reported 22,427 shares. 193,694 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 74,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors L P holds 24,485 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 67,179 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 180,247 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advsrs owns 51,872 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 1.24M shares. International Incorporated holds 324,195 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.52 million for 9.78 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Capital Returns Management Llc holds 6.95% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. for 220,619 shares. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owns 318,180 shares or 5.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Vernon Investment Management Llc has 4.29% invested in the company for 39,321 shares. The Indiana-based Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In has invested 3.92% in the stock. Lomas Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 631,784 shares.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.69 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. It has a 15.43 P/E ratio. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

