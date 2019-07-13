Alleghany (Y) Shares Rose While Davis Selected Advisers Lowered Its Holding; Spears Abacus Advisors Has Trimmed Its Ball (BLL) Stake by $328,320; Stock Price Rose

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Alleghany Corporation (Y) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,989 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.60M, down from 86,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Alleghany Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $704.7. About 69,391 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 5,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 737,153 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.65 million, down from 742,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 1.56 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 18/04/2018 – Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball label IA-01 as a tossup after nearly 40 years under Republican reign; 13/03/2018 – BLUE MOON APPOINTS PETER A. BALL AS DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – MASTER A MILLION™ BOUNCING BALL RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS ACTIVITY TOY OF THE YEAR AWARD AT THE TOY & BABY INDUSTRY AWARDS IN SWEDEN; 25/04/2018 – Ball Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Approves Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Ball at Brewers Association Craft Brewers Conference Apr 30; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Rumors: Two New Game Modes Could Be Added in the Future; 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES ALL PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp: Growth Cap Projects Are on Track; 04/05/2018 – BT KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Looking Into BlackRock’s Crystal Ball

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $9.25 earnings per share, down 5.42% or $0.53 from last year’s $9.78 per share. Y’s profit will be $133.60 million for 19.05 P/E if the $9.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.58 million for 26.92 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

