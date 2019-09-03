Alleghany (Y) Shareholder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Upped Its Position by $7.65 Million as Valuation Rose; Profund Advisors Has Increased Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stake by $306,111; Shares Rose

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 12,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 181,023 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.86 million, up from 168,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $750.32. About 8,928 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500.

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 2,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 7,441 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 5,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $127.04. About 119,575 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.24-Adj EPS $4.74; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA AGREED TO BUYBACK ABOUT $96.8M AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 14/05/2018 – James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice President of Health Plan Services; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – TRANSACTIONS WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S CASH POSITION; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – BOARD APPOINTED THOMAS L. TRAN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 4, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD

