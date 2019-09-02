Alleghany (Y) Share Price Rose While Becker Capital Management Cut Its Position; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Peak Asset Management Has Raised Position by $484,396

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 30.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 22,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 50,769 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.09M, down from 73,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $749.31. About 74,343 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 69,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 64,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 07/03/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 59.50 ROUBLES FROM 52.50 ROUBLES; 20/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Announces Threshold Price and Initial Price for Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Due May 1, 2023; 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 04/04/2018 – JPM SIGNS CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT’S LOANSPHERE; 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK PAY GAP DATA INCLUDES ALL UK ENTITIES

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 75,199 shares to 12,023 shares, valued at $782,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,307 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 77,498 shares to 303,648 shares, valued at $44.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,651 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 EPS, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.24 million for 27.31 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.