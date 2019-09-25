Alleghany (Y) Reaches $799.79 52-Week High; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quanta Services has $5000 highest and $4500 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 26.63% above currents $37.51 stock price. Quanta Services had 6 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, September 10 with “Buy”. The stock of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. See Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Vertical Research Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock of Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) hit a new 52-week high and has $839.78 target or 5.00% above today’s $799.79 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $11.54 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $839.78 price target is reached, the company will be worth $577.05 million more. The stock increased 2.44% or $19.08 during the last trading session, reaching $799.79. About 31,916 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 265,387 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, and gas and oil industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.34 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions comprising design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services. It has a 17.06 P/E ratio. It also provides emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.54 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Reinsurance and Insurance. It has a 38 P/E ratio. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity. On Friday, May 10 the insider Tyler Lauren M bought $992,885.

Among 2 analysts covering Alleghany Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:Y), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alleghany Corporation Common Stock has $90000 highest and $70000 lowest target. $800’s average target is 0.03% above currents $799.79 stock price. Alleghany Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) rating on Thursday, September 5. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $90000 target. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 earnings per share, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.99M for 29.15 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.