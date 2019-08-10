Alleghany (Y) Reaches $750.42 52-Week High; F5 Networks Has 0.94 Sentiment

F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 184 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 196 decreased and sold positions in F5 Networks Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 56.78 million shares, down from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding F5 Networks Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 159 Increased: 122 New Position: 62.

The stock of Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) hit a new 52-week high and has $810.45 target or 8.00% above today’s $750.42 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $10.83B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $810.45 price target is reached, the company will be worth $866.64 million more. The stock increased 1.68% or $12.41 during the last trading session, reaching $750.42. About 71,370 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Alleghany Corporation shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 2,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.31% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Mcclain Value Management Limited Company owns 4,836 shares for 4.06% of their portfolio. Sei Invests Com stated it has 10,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Checchi Advisers Llc invested in 360 shares. 885 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0.01% or 41,738 shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 371,257 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.12% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). New York-based Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Cleararc invested in 373 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.15% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). 2,830 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 154,551 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity. $992,885 worth of stock was bought by Tyler Lauren M on Friday, May 10.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.83 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Reinsurance and Insurance. It has a 35.65 P/E ratio. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company has market cap of $8.02 billion. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. It has a 17.38 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc holds 3.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. for 226,040 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc owns 58,530 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 1.93% invested in the company for 54,602 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 1.9% in the stock. Cs Mckee Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 125,290 shares.

The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.44. About 623,538 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $132.29 million for 15.16 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.