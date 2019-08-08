Alleghany (Y) Reaches $741.59 52-Week High; Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Raised By $11.69 Million Its Burlington Stores (BURL) Stake

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) stake by 4.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc acquired 74,905 shares as Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)’s stock rose 6.27%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 1.79 million shares with $280.87 million value, up from 1.72M last quarter. Burlington Stores Inc now has $11.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $178.18. About 146,587 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F

The stock of Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) hit a new 52-week high and has $778.67 target or 5.00% above today’s $741.59 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $10.71 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $778.67 price target is reached, the company will be worth $535.50M more. The stock increased 0.53% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $741.59. About 27,692 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.37 million activity. Kingsbury Thomas sold $3.37 million worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Monday, February 11.

Among 10 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Burlington Stores had 21 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 25 with “Sell”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 8. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 28. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

More important recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Soared An Exciting 518% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Bizwest.com published article titled: “New tenants coming to Longmont’s Village at the Peaks – BizWest”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Burlington Stores, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 68,500 shares to 501,183 valued at $892.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 659,548 shares and now owns 873,958 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts holds 0% or 5,098 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 4,495 are held by Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 7,781 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 3,945 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 655 shares in its portfolio. 1,984 are held by Canandaigua Bancorporation Comm. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 350 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Steadfast Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.69% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 113,744 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 6,506 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 606,886 are owned by Kames Public Ltd Com. Mariner holds 5,223 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity. 1,485 Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) shares with value of $992,885 were bought by Tyler Lauren M.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.71 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Reinsurance and Insurance. It has a 35.23 P/E ratio. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Alleghany Corporation shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 43,976 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 903 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.05% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 39,581 shares. West Oak invested in 2,800 shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1,127 shares. Veritas Invest Mgmt Llp owns 417 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 56,229 shares. Franklin Res has invested 0.21% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Moreover, Amp Capital Investors Ltd has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 2,674 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 3,015 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).