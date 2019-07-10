Alleghany (Y) Reaches $703.57 52-Week High; American Capital Management Boosted Inogen (INGN) Stake By $1.13 Million

The stock of Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) hit a new 52-week high and has $766.89 target or 9.00% above today’s $703.57 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $10.16 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $766.89 price target is reached, the company will be worth $914.49M more. The stock decreased 1.00% or $7.09 during the last trading session, reaching $703.57. About 57,952 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

American Capital Management Inc increased Inogen (INGN) stake by 104.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc acquired 11,930 shares as Inogen (INGN)’s stock declined 45.00%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 23,310 shares with $2.22M value, up from 11,380 last quarter. Inogen now has $1.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 195,689 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 58.70% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Alleghany Corporation shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,976 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 80,989 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 1,550 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Limited. Cannell Peter B reported 6,292 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 1,210 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 4,718 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 63 shares. Cls Invests Llc holds 0% or 13 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability reported 1,627 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 235,794 shares. Speece Thorson Grp holds 17,444 shares. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). The New York-based Millennium Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Connable Office invested in 2,453 shares.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $9.25 EPS, down 5.42% or $0.53 from last year’s $9.78 per share. Y’s profit will be $133.59M for 19.02 P/E if the $9.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.66 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity. The insider Tyler Lauren M bought 1,485 shares worth $992,885.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.16 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Reinsurance and Insurance. It has a 33.87 P/E ratio. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alleghany Corporation to Announce 2019 Second Quarter Results on August 6, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alleghany Corporation Announces Executive Appointments – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ferrari: Beyond Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Pacific Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.12% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) or 40,300 shares. Citigroup Inc has 8,414 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dafna Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,420 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 12,669 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 0.03% or 3,368 shares in its portfolio. American Interest Inc holds 0.02% or 46,773 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 231,458 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 20,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zacks Invest holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 10,322 shares. Columbia Asset Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 11,555 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc invested in 0.02% or 9,512 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Raymond James And Associates accumulated 0% or 2,202 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0% or 2,362 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inogen had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by J.P. Morgan. Needham maintained Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Inogen Inc (INGN) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mizuho sees 13% upside in Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Inogen, Health Insurance Innovations, Amyris and Nutanix and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Economic Reports – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

American Capital Management Inc decreased Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) stake by 444,117 shares to 1.94 million valued at $40.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) stake by 2,616 shares and now owns 822,689 shares. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was reduced too.