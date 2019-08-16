Alleghany (Y) Holder Lafayette Investments Lowered Stake; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Boosted At&T (T) Stake by $8.38 Million

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 1,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 12,464 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, down from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $743.09. About 56,927 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 270,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.27M, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 24.15 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on WPP to negative; affirms Baa2 rating; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gfs Advisors Limited reported 1.45% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 205,938 were accumulated by Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership. Shoker Counsel reported 0.65% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Company has 9,005 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc stated it has 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aviance Capital Llc holds 408,435 shares. Sand Hill Global Advisors Lc has invested 0.6% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stock Yards Natl Bank And Company accumulated 515,815 shares. Addison Cap Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Andra Ap holds 0.04% or 47,300 shares in its portfolio. Wms Prns invested in 12,963 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Aldebaran holds 1.81% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 81,937 shares. Iron Fincl Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,989 shares. S R Schill & Assoc has 32,213 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4 shares.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (MDY) by 1,605 shares to 30,860 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Natl Amt by 58,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,884 shares, and cut its stake in Doubleline Income Solutions (DSL).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,127 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,627 shares stake. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Lagoda Invest LP accumulated 293 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 51,662 shares. M&T National Bank Corp holds 6,719 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 181,023 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.02% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). The Japan-based Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1,574 shares.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $271.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Holding Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,900 shares to 45,805 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:SASR) by 12,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR).