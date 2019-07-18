Alleghany (Y) Holder Lafayette Investments Has Trimmed Stake by $1.03 Million; First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (FRC) Holder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $893,200

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 1,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,464 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, down from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $8.59 during the last trading session, reaching $700.03. About 49,267 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (FRC) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 8,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,806 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 65,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $95.82. About 1.34 million shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 190,387 are owned by London Of Virginia. Cornerstone Advisors holds 199 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goodhaven Management Lc invested in 6,630 shares or 3.3% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 4,500 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 3,032 shares. Roosevelt Invest Gp owns 4,089 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Amg National Trust Bancorp holds 0.06% or 1,522 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America De holds 0.01% or 63,012 shares in its portfolio. Schwartz Counsel invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.12% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Mraz Amerine & Associate Inc has 7.24% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 34,635 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 2,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,200 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $271.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Del Com Ser by 8,825 shares to 18,115 shares, valued at $635,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 75,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,439 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $9.25 earnings per share, down 5.42% or $0.53 from last year’s $9.78 per share. Y’s profit will be $133.59 million for 18.92 P/E if the $9.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.