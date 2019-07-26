Alleghany (Y) EPS Estimated At $9.25; Shorts at ATRESMEDIA CORPORACION DE MEDIOS DE COMU (AIOSF) Raised By 0.33%

Analysts expect Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report $9.25 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 5.42% from last quarter’s $9.78 EPS. Y’s profit would be $133.60M giving it 18.79 P/E if the $9.25 EPS is correct. After having $9.66 EPS previously, Alleghany Corporation’s analysts see -4.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.34% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $695.08. About 34,463 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management

ATRESMEDIA CORPORACION DE MEDIOS DE COMU (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) had an increase of 0.33% in short interest. AIOSF’s SI was 602,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.33% from 600,600 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 1205 days are for ATRESMEDIA CORPORACION DE MEDIOS DE COMU (OTCMKTS:AIOSF)’s short sellers to cover AIOSF’s short positions. It closed at $4.14 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, S.A. engages in television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company has market cap of $921.33 million. It operates 60 television channels and 31 radio stations in 12 countries under the Antena 3, La Sexta, Neox, Nova, Mega Atreseries, Onda Cero, Europa FM, and Onda MelodÃ­a brands. It has a 5.65 P/E ratio. The firm also provides publishing services in the areas of culture, education, information, and audiovisual entertainment; operates canalbingo.es, an online gaming site; produces and broadcasts audiovisual products and sports events; and produces films.

Another recent and important Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Atresmedia Corporacion De Medios De Comunicacion ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2018.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.04 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Reinsurance and Insurance. It has a 33.46 P/E ratio. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners' multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity. $992,885 worth of Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) was bought by Tyler Lauren M on Friday, May 10.