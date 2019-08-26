Alleghany Upped Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position; Martin & Company Has Lowered Its Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Holding

Martin & Company Inc decreased Zix Corp. (ZIXI) stake by 24.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martin & Company Inc sold 83,683 shares as Zix Corp. (ZIXI)’s stock rose 9.89%. The Martin & Company Inc holds 259,462 shares with $1.79M value, down from 343,145 last quarter. Zix Corp. now has $413.10M valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 73,588 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow

Alleghany Corp increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 50.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alleghany Corp acquired 315,000 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Alleghany Corp holds 938,000 shares with $48.45 million value, up from 623,000 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $36.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.23. About 918,097 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 05/04/2018 – Sears Holding, Delta Air hit by customer data breach at tech firm; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q Fuel Price $2.07 to $2.12; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 5.6 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 84.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR TOTAL UNIT REV UP 4 PCT TO 5 PCT

Alleghany Corp decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 85,000 shares to 185,000 valued at $43.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 6,500 shares and now owns 28,500 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,750 were accumulated by Hamel Associate. Jane Street Gru Ltd stated it has 318,123 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 1.60 million shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 40,489 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 1% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 135,666 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 85,669 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares invested in 370 shares or 0% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 254,473 shares. Cwm Lc reported 1,085 shares stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co has 110 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Montgomery Inv reported 68,345 shares stake. Ionic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 14,750 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 460,076 shares for 3.03% of their portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $324,598 worth of stock or 6,500 shares.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Delta Repeat Its Seattle Success in Boston? – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Delta Retools Its Regional Network — and More Changes Are Coming – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Delta Air Lines, Okta And More – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Delta, Viacom And More ‘Fast Money Picks’ For August 6 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 25.38% above currents $56.23 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $68 target in Thursday, April 11 report.

Among 2 analysts covering Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zix Corporation has $1100 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 41.32% above currents $7.43 stock price. Zix Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ZIXI, GLNG, BAC – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zix (ZIXI) Q2 Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Revised) – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zix Corp (ZIXI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zix Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zix Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 6,400 shares. Dorsey Wright Assoc has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Ftb Advsr holds 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) or 875 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 482,264 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 228,299 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 13,319 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 32,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 0.14% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Par Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 71,900 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 353,007 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 46,090 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa stated it has 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Geode Capital Ltd has 782,544 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio.