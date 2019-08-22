Alleghany Trimmed Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $11.57 Million; Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Rudman Errol M Has Boosted Stake

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 78.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 112,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 254,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51M, up from 142,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 2.59M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 28,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.75M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.06. About 1.61 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON TO OPEN SECOND DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN AUSTRALIA; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Sears is working with Amazon to deliver and install car tires; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 26/05/2018 – Good point made here: Trump is looking to save Chinese jobs by bailing out ZTE and costing US jobs by attacking Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An IMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The IMDb Show”; 02/05/2018 – The sudden attack on Amazon is a reflection of the foundational loss of human communications; 04/04/2018 – Paul Farhi: Maryland seems to like Amazon just fine: Breaking: Maryland House approves $5 billion package to lure Amazon to the

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 24,000 shares to 178,410 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Liability Co owns 6.03 million shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc has 72 shares. Franklin Resources, California-based fund reported 2.25M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation has 320,778 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 48,000 were accumulated by Bp Public Limited Liability Co. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 39,601 shares. 716,442 were accumulated by York Capital Mngmt Glob Advsr Lc. Plante Moran Limited Co stated it has 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 124,800 shares. Creative Planning holds 12,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Conning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,730 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 71,886 shares. Southernsun Asset Mgmt Lc holds 3.23% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 850,570 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.04% or 12,386 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 28,391 shares.

