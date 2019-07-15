Alleghany Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Has Lifted as Stock Value Rose; Caredx (CDNA) Shareholder Pier Capital Has Lowered Position

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.35M, up from 338,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $288.67. About 355,243 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 73,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,132 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, down from 227,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 73,705 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 497,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $101.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 553,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 507,254 shares. 673 were accumulated by Johnson Financial Grp. Howard Hughes Institute reported 30,000 shares. Cryder Capital Ptnrs Llp invested 16.86% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 0.31% or 37,705 shares in its portfolio. 3,300 are held by North Star Corporation. Pnc Svcs owns 267,758 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Trust has 9,268 shares. 24,766 are held by Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Company. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada owns 19,663 shares. Fulton National Bank Na invested in 0.08% or 4,313 shares. Pictet North America, Switzerland-based fund reported 2,755 shares. Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv owns 0.12% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 994 shares. Lincoln National holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 765 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 494,570 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,115 were accumulated by Td Asset Management. Us Bancshares De owns 1,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Company has 0.23% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 2.22M shares. M&T Retail Bank owns 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 7,368 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability holds 905,425 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 46,344 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 219,711 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Liability holds 52,675 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 2.27M shares. Virtu Finance Lc has 35,430 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 12,379 shares. American Century has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 64,592 shares. 137,400 were reported by Spark Ltd Liability Com.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.