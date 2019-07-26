Alleghany Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut as Stock Value Rose; Great West Life Assurance Company Has Lowered Its Loews (L) Stake as Stock Rose

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 6,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,626 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07M, down from 217,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 240,766 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 51.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.69 million, down from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $141.29. About 8.49M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $2.88 million activity. TISCH JONATHAN M also sold $479,463 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares. The insider TISCH JAMES S sold 10,528 shares worth $479,614.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Lc reported 86 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 498,993 are held by Donald Smith Com. The California-based Cetera Advisor Network Lc has invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Cls Investments Ltd Company holds 365 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barry Inv Limited reported 10,563 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 39,081 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The owns 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 21,629 shares. Boston Prns stated it has 0.31% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 10,527 shares. First Manhattan owns 244,894 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs has 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 161,308 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 4.61 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 1.32% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.76 per share. L’s profit will be $234.47 million for 17.80 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.37% negative EPS growth.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 102,136 shares to 558,033 shares, valued at $28.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,131 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.