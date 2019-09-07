Alleghany Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Lowered as Share Value Declined; New South Capital Management Increases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 28,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.75 million, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – US News: Chile’s President Pinera to Meet VP Amazon Web Services; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Derby Dilemma: Go for Lower Taxes or Liberal Voters; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 18/04/2018 – Amazon is making it easier for international customers to order from abroad. Via @verge:; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON BUSINESS IS SAID TO SHELVE PLAN TO SELL DRUGS: CNBC; 17/03/2018 – blacq: Amazon cutting hundreds of Seattle jobs in its consumer business: source (Reuters) -; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO SEEK BIGGER WHOLE FOODS STORES FOR DELIVERY; 03/05/2018 – Google is trying to claw back shopping search from Amazon but is constantly fighting bad actors; 02/05/2018 – APTOS OFFERS AMAZON PAY WITH MULTI-CURRENCY PAYMENT OPTION TO R

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 15,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 552,047 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.17 million, up from 536,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.83. About 876,514 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 45,962 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $53.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 39,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.