Alleghany Raised Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake; Triple Frond Partners Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Lowered by $35.61 Million

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 315,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 938,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.45M, up from 623,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $57.23. About 6.79M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DAL: WORKING WITH GDS COS TO IMPROVE MERCHANDISING CAPABILITIES; 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 01/05/2018 – Delta Private Jets® Announces Enhancements to its Sky Access™ Membership Program; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS 50 SCHEDULED CANCELLATIONS IN NORTHEAST THURSDAY; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES FILES FOR 4-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BNP, OTHERS; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $153.09. About 515,955 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.48 million shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $178.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 161,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.