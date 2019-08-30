Alleghany Raised Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake by $16.07 Million; Market Value Rose; Boyar Asset Management Holds Position in Legg Mason (LM)

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.84. About 4,321 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Discloses Potential Settlement Charge From Libya Operations; 01/05/2018 – Royce’s new open-end fund prospectuses become effective on May 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q EPS 86c; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason End-April Assets Under Mgmt $752.3B Vs End-March $754.1B; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Stockholders’ Equity Was $3.9 Billion at March 31; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of May 2018

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 315,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 938,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.45M, up from 623,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $58.71. About 395,850 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES AIRLINE SUPPLY DECISIONS IN FALL IF FUEL STAYS HIGH; 27/04/2018 – @JohnAGordon @Delta Shameful. They could have walked us off the plane ten times over already; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS UNIT COSTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER – RELATED EXPENSES AND REVENUE RECOGNITION DURING MARCH-QTR; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: EXCLUSIVE: Video from inside a Delta flight to London forced to turn back to Atlanta due to a fire. WATCH:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

