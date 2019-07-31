Alleghany Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD) Cut by $30.78 Million as Shares Rose; Bvf Has Trimmed Its Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Position by $1.65 Million; Share Price Rose

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 162,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.18M, down from 540,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $228.84. About 468,669 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 274,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38M, down from 3.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Calithera Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.0632 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3632. About 121,308 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has declined 2.91% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: Designation Granted for Treatment of Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 27/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL BE BETWEEN $105 AND $115 MLN AT END OF 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Calithera Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALA); 25/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces CB-839 Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASCO 2018

More notable recent Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday Sector Leaders: Consumer Services, Drugs – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Calithera Biosciences Highlights Breadth of Innovative Pipeline at R&D Day – GlobeNewswire” published on October 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Calithera Biosciences (CALA) CEO Susan Molineaux on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Calithera Biosciences Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Key Executive Promotions to Drive Continued Growth of the Company’s Pipeline – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Calithera Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 EPS, down 511.11% or $0.46 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.61 actual EPS reported by Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% EPS growth.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 185,229 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $20.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 398,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold CALA shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 21.70 million shares or 2.80% more from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Prudential has 0% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 119,633 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 8,820 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) or 3.05 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 65,551 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 24,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 30,400 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 190,501 shares. 92,089 are owned by Alps Advisors. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 66,800 shares. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 77,304 shares or 0% of the stock. 40,938 are owned by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Omers Administration Corp stated it has 950,950 shares. The Michigan-based Dillon And Assocs has invested 3.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 1.68 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Haverford Financial has 1.84% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 26,803 shares. S&Co owns 2.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 95,029 shares. Wellington Grp Llp invested in 0% or 8,747 shares. 10,700 are owned by Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.05% or 75,880 shares. 696,883 are owned by Putnam Limited Company. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited owns 305,511 shares. Copeland holds 11,560 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communications Ltd owns 6,467 shares. Earnest Partners has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Air Products Proudly Salutes 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing – GuruFocus.com” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Chipotle, Costco, Exxon, Netflix, Qualcomm, Ulta, US Bancorp and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82M for 24.87 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.