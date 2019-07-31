Alleghany Maintains Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL); Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Steinberg Global Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $310,590

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 6,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,985 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, down from 20,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 6.82 million shares traded or 65.56% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 315,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 938,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.45M, up from 623,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 2.75M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – DELTA CANCELS TOTAL OF 850 FLIGHTS ON NOR’EASTER; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly CSeries jets by early 2019; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Capacity Up 4; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN FILING WITH U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. West W Gilbert also sold $1.06M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. West W Gilbert also sold $1.06M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 85,000 shares to 185,000 shares, valued at $43.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Management Corporation by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Wednesday, February 6. BOWERS WILLIAM P had sold 90,942 shares worth $4.42M. Shares for $1.63M were sold by Lantrip Mark.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Wednesday, February 6. BOWERS WILLIAM P had sold 90,942 shares worth $4.42M. Shares for $1.63M were sold by Lantrip Mark.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

