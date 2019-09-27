Alleghany Lowered Position in Visa (V) by $14.38 Million as Share Value Rose; Pointstate Capital LP Has Cut Stake in Valero Energy New (VLO) by $21.59 Million

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 60.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 253,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 165,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.19M, down from 419,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $84.88. About 1.53M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 83,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $183.56M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $174.2. About 2.10M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.45 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 EPS, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.93 million for 12.27 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

