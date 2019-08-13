Alleghany Lifted Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO); Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Scott & Selber Decreased Stake by $2.42 Million

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 447,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.35 million, up from 338,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $275.06. About 1.29M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 4,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 4,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 8,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $8.57 during the last trading session, reaching $518.45. About 266,651 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Needham Tones Down Bullish Stance On Thermo Fisher After ‘Meaningful’ Gains – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 680,000 shares to 245,000 shares, valued at $39.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 162,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,000 shares, and cut its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd holds 191,351 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust reported 114,319 shares. Btim Corp invested in 0% or 1,019 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt holds 1.1% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 733,017 shares. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 3,867 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 3,488 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 95,920 shares. Aspen Inv Mngmt has invested 0.31% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Canandaigua Savings Bank And Tru Communication holds 7,438 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. The New York-based Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.55% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bancorp Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd has 6,409 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. 42 are owned by Private Ocean Lc. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gw Henssler & Assocs Limited has 0.65% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 26,013 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 75,215 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il, Illinois-based fund reported 1,965 shares. Rock Springs Management Limited Partnership stated it has 3.35% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Walleye Trading Limited Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,917 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd, New York-based fund reported 15,223 shares. The Maryland-based Financial Advantage has invested 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Woodstock Corporation stated it has 40,058 shares or 4.09% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 27,068 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 1,109 shares. M Hldg Secs Inc owns 1,068 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt stated it has 31,260 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communication invested in 296,952 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kentucky Retirement System reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Citadel Limited reported 512,947 shares.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intuitive buys robotic endoscope business – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why TransEnterix Fell Hard on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NuVasive (NUVA) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fresenius Medical (FMS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 54.92 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $4.50 million activity.