Alleghany Lifted Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $29.76 Million; Capital International Investors Has Cut Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stake by $76.17 Million; Stock Rose

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 528,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.21 million, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $165.69. About 652,081 shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 447,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.35M, up from 338,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 1.04M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Global Thematic accumulated 2.54% or 199,512 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.43% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 62,940 shares. David R Rahn And Assoc has 1.71% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.51% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 357,832 shares. Partner Inv Management LP owns 5,630 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 30 shares. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 2,198 shares. Girard Prns Ltd owns 17,905 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 944,426 shares. Endurant Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.14% or 10,500 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Td Asset Management holds 699,166 shares. Virginia-based Alexandria Cap Limited has invested 1.44% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc reported 1.65M shares.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 172,450 shares to 349,000 shares, valued at $70.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 553,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02M shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65M for 19.09 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 1.13 million shares to 31.56M shares, valued at $1.34 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (NYSE:CCI).