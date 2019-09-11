Alleghany Increases Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL); As Enanta Pharmaceu (ENTA) Share Price Declined, Marshall Wace Llp Decreased Position

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 315,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 938,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.45 million, up from 623,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.74. About 2.75M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH CAPACITY UP 3%; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH DIDN’T AFFECT FLY DELTA APP,MOBILE.DELTA.COM; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines’ Board of Directors Announces Annual Meeting Date; 21/03/2018 – DELTA CANCELS TOTAL OF 850 FLIGHTS ON NOR’EASTER; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN FILING WITH U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS IN BOSTON EXPECTED TO RESUME WEDNESDAY; 22/05/2018 – POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 465.5 MLN RUPEES VS 1.87 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceu (ENTA) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 7,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The hedge fund held 144,453 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, down from 151,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $69.77. About 106,581 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 497,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $101.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 680,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Airline Stock Roundup: SAVE, JBLU’s Bearish Q3 Views, DAL’s Traffic Report & More – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Southwest Airlines Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Airliners Giving Mixed Guidance: United, Delta Reaffirm, JetBlue Warns – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Delta on watch after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prns Incorporated holds 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 11,102 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 217,923 shares. Muhlenkamp Commerce holds 114,570 shares. Glacier Peak Capital accumulated 30,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 87,273 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0.09% or 499,826 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 7,519 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.27% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1.40M shares. Zweig invested in 0.75% or 130,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company invested in 24,163 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Lc has 0.14% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 12,195 shares. Sit Associate invested in 0.39% or 237,360 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability reported 70,124 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt LP owns 177,200 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 599,017 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 31,843 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 6,094 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.16% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 390,476 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 10,831 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) or 800 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 1.62M shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 3,728 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 77,629 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Yorktown Management And Rech has invested 0.19% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Advsr Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Moody Bancshares Tru Division accumulated 85 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enanta And AbbVie On EDP-305: Assessing Any Future Collaboration In Liver Diseases – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Enanta Pharma (ENTA) Reports Complete Enrollment in Two Ongoing Phase 2 Studies – StreetInsider.com” published on March 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Enanta’s Respiratory Virus Drug Aces Midstage Study – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – ENTA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.