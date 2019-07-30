Alleghany Increased Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake by $16.07 Million; Agf Investments Raised Rogers Communications (RCI) Position by $11.26 Million as Share Value Declined

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 315,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 938,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.45M, up from 623,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $62.65. About 1.76 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH QUARTER 2018 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $718 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Delta Air Lines’ New Senior Unsecured Notes; 18/04/2018 – WXYZ Detroit: #BREAKING: Delta flight from Detroit to West Palm Beach lands safely after blowing a tire; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS EXPECTING TO DELIVER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.65 – $0.75 FOR MARCH QUARTER – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 465.5 MLN RUPEES VS 1.87 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DELTA AT ‘BBB-‘; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) by 108.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 212,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 408,837 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.99 million, up from 196,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 144,406 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 497,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $101.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52M shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Lc reported 135,666 shares. Moreover, Advisory has 0.05% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 48,839 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 211,106 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 819,930 are held by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Gm Advisory Gru Incorporated owns 4,613 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 5,334 were reported by Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Smithfield has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Malaga Cove Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 5,791 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 251,725 shares. Investment Advsr invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.04% or 21,642 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 6.36M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cyrus Prns Ltd Partnership invested in 12.46% or 1.99 million shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. The insider BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 6,500 shares worth $324,598.

