Alleghany Increased Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake by $15.04 Million; Toronto Dominion Bank Has Increased Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 10,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 298,519 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.92 million, up from 287,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $100.86. About 2.10M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 268,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.48M, up from 938,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 6.67M shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA: CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF ECONOMY, TRAVEL DEMAND GLOBALLY; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CONFIRMS INCIDENT WAS RESOLVED BY [24]7.AI LAST OCTOBER; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS UNIT COSTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER – RELATED EXPENSES AND REVENUE RECOGNITION DURING MARCH-QTR; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS; 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH CAPACITY UP 3%; 29/03/2018 – Pennsylvania judge delivers blow to Buckeye effort to reverse Laurel Pipeline

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.18% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Zweig owns 1.3% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 240,427 shares. 500 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 164,772 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability reported 6,140 shares stake. 106,134 were accumulated by Oppenheimer & Communication. 700,000 are owned by Masters Limited Liability Corp. Amer Fincl Group Incorporated reported 76,048 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt holds 2.22% or 317,260 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 1.12 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Stelliam Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 547,500 shares stake. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1.66 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com invested 0.2% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cadence Cap Ltd Co has 37,578 shares.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 38,435 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $198.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 312,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.94M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $46.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 536,672 shares to 568,602 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp/The (NYSE:SCHW) by 85,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,224 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.