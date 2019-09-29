Alleghany Increased Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake by $15.04 Million; Shares Rose; As Robert Half Intl (RHI) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Zacks Investment Management Has Decreased by $474,126 Its Position

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 268,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.48 million, up from 938,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 4.08 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: AMEX CO-BRANDED CARD TO CONTRIBUTE $3.3 BILLION IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 22/05/2018 – POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 465.5 MLN RUPEES VS 1.87 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 8,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 72,659 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, down from 80,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 941,790 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM

