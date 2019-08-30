Alleghany Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) Cut by $121.06 Million; Boyar Asset Management Holding in Pfizer (PFE) Decreased by $1.35 Million as Valuation Declined

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 915,077 shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER: FDA GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR DACOMITINIB; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis; 10/04/2018 – I think that reviewing architectural drawings has to be universally popular — I love it. $PFE’s new digs; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 38.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 355,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 562,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.19M, down from 917,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $368.29. About 36,714 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Invest Mngmt has 1.11% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Brown Advisory accumulated 1.21M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.85% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cleararc Incorporated holds 0.68% or 85,455 shares in its portfolio. 149,933 were accumulated by Amer Investment Services Inc. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership has 0.25% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 29,178 shares. Hartline Investment Corporation stated it has 5,141 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital reported 0.07% stake. Knott David M invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Ohio-based North Point Managers Oh has invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Monarch Capital Mngmt holds 1.81% or 117,278 shares. Independent Invsts owns 28,037 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Fincl Bank has invested 0.74% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Argi Lc holds 14,915 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corporation owns 56,164 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ativo Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 8,475 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. California-based Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 443,583 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 20,349 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.16% or 39,993 shares. Citadel Advsr stated it has 1,473 shares. Fil has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 1% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 271 shares. Garrison Bradford Assocs holds 0.54% or 1,850 shares. Hills Bancorporation And Trust has invested 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fundx Invest Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 800 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com New York reported 689,899 shares stake. Moreover, Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Communication Limited Liability holds 1,433 shares.

