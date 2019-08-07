Alleghany Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Permanens Capital LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $756,925 as Stock Declined

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 99.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1782.14. About 3.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE; 23/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Governor Larry Hogan Joins Local Official to Celebrate Opening of Amazon Fulfillment Center in Cecil County; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos won’t call a meeting or even go to a meeting if 2 pizzas wouldn’t feed the entire group; 04/04/2018 – The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Studios names NBC vet Vernon Sanders co-head of TV – Variety; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 27/04/2018 – Nutanix’s Amazon Cloud Killer Delayed by Engineering Problems; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation)

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 51.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.69 million, down from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.89. About 20.57M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tillar reported 1,003 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 1.11M shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. 915,144 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Clean Yield Gru stated it has 113 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Natl Bank has 2.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 62,219 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mgmt reported 4.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 353 shares stake. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chevy Chase Trust Inc holds 3.18% or 399,434 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 17,500 shares. Korea Invest holds 328,296 shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. Peavine Capital Ltd Co reported 170 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Texas Yale Corp holds 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,024 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Management Inc holds 0.15% or 2,510 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 303,009 shares. Canal Insur accumulated 132,000 shares or 5.29% of the stock. Palestra Cap Mngmt Lc owns 1.13M shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa has 4.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jw Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 41,500 shares or 2.51% of the stock. Essex Mgmt Com Ltd Liability Com reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va holds 3.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 104,716 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 1.59 million shares. Bristol John W Inc New York has invested 3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Hawaiian Bank reported 125,941 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 2.97 million shares. Murphy Cap Management has invested 1.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martingale Asset LP invested in 1.16M shares or 1.48% of the stock.