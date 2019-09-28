Alleghany Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Has Boosted as Shares Rose; Ranger Investment Management LP Lowered Its Maximus (MMS) Position as Share Value Rose

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Maximus Inc. (MMS) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 5,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 561,855 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.76M, down from 567,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Maximus Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About 784,855 shares traded or 154.52% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 268,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.48 million, up from 938,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 4.35M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NYTDC LOANED PROCEEDS FROM 2018 BONDS TO DELTA AIR LINES TO FINANCE A PORTION OF COSTS OF A CONSTRUCTION PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MICHAEL THOMAS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Net $547M; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 78.3 PCT, DOWN 0.4 PTS YEAR-ON-YEAR; 16/05/2018 – DELTA AIR HIRES FORMER UNITED INVESTOR CHIEF STEWART FOR IR; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 CASM-EX. UP 3 PCT TO 4 PCT

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 30.14% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MMS’s profit will be $60.62M for 20.34 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold MMS shares while 99 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 0.32% more from 56.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Inv Mngmt reported 6,198 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 8,501 shares. Prudential Inc reported 0.04% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Boston Prtnrs owns 380,565 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.59% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). West Coast Fincl Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.68% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). American Century Companies Inc has 0% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 5,785 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 30,507 shares in its portfolio. 478 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company. 15,557 were reported by Liberty Cap Management. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp owns 66,983 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP reported 12,550 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management LP owns 352,725 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onespan Inc. by 88,798 shares to 297,255 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Care.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) by 40,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 52,227 were accumulated by Gibraltar Cap. Victory Mgmt invested in 347,022 shares. Millennium Management Limited Com stated it has 0.32% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Raymond James Advisors Inc invested in 0.06% or 274,579 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Stephens Ar invested in 55,769 shares. Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 0.13% or 5,076 shares. First Mercantile has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.31% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Synovus Corp invested in 0.02% or 26,211 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.68% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1.85M shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 27,859 shares stake. Wellington Management Gp Llp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Addison Capital Com has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Redwood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.71% or 700,000 shares in its portfolio.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 38,435 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $198.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,694 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.