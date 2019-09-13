Alleghany Has Upped Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL); Montgomery Investment Management Increases Holding in United Rentals (URI)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 4,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 40,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38M, up from 36,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.04. About 658,371 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 268,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.48 million, up from 938,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $60.03. About 800,404 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS WAS NOTIFIED BY 24 7.Al, WHICH PROVIDES ONLINE CHAT SERVICES FOR DELTA, THAT 24 7.Al HAD BEEN INVOLVED IN A CYBER INCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH TRAFFIC UP 4.3%; 04/04/2018 – DELTA: SOME [24]7.AI CUSTOMER INFO MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter Profit; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL TRAFFIC UP 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 05/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta; 01/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: BREAKING: @Delta Flight 64 is making an emergency return to Atlanta after departing for Rome Italy due to an; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 SYSTEM CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of owns 148,114 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 55,769 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 3,971 were accumulated by Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability. The Wisconsin-based Dana Inv Advsr has invested 1.53% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Coe Capital Mngmt Lc reported 30,442 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Financial Service Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Utd Ser Automobile Association has 0.13% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 940,010 shares. Seabridge Investment Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 400 shares. Gibraltar Mngmt Inc reported 52,227 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Llc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bokf Na holds 0.1% or 72,169 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 823,200 shares. 11,939 were accumulated by Old Natl Bancorp In.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,806 shares to 26,694 shares, valued at $50.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 8,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,038 shares, and cut its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).