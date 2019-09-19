Alleghany Has Upped Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $15.04 Million as Stock Rose; American Financial Group Increased Gray Television (GTN) Holding by $1.92 Million

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 268,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.48M, up from 938,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $59.1. About 1.79 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 09/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Inc expected to post earnings of 73 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – Delta Community Supports Families, Financial Education and Health & Human Services; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 03/04/2018 – DELTA SEES MARCH QTR ADJ. TRASM UP ABOUT 5%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Passenger Mile Yield 17.79 Cents; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Several Hundred Thousand Customers Affected by Breach; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 850,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94M, up from 730,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 231,183 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Earnest invested in 448 shares or 0% of the stock. Highlander Cap Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 400 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 210 shares. Indiana-based Everence has invested 0.2% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 78,892 were accumulated by First Republic Investment Management Inc. Affinity Advsr Lc stated it has 102,357 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Cipher Ltd Partnership owns 136,803 shares. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 3.98% or 128,583 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Quantitative Invest Ltd holds 0.82% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 372,757 shares. Baxter Bros Inc holds 0.29% or 22,109 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 140,234 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Legal And General Gp Pcl holds 0.04% or 1.46 million shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsr holds 0.25% or 82,583 shares in its portfolio.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 27,765 shares to 975,235 shares, valued at $109.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,694 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Airline to build maintenance base at RDU, plots hires of technicians, pilots, attendants – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Southwest Airlines Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – General Motors, Airlines Fall Premarket, Energy Stocks Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Very Mixed Reactions to Saudi-Attack Oil Price Spike in Transportation Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advisors stated it has 16,513 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Penn Cap Mngmt has 657,151 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0% or 72,013 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Principal Fincl Gru invested in 33,086 shares or 0% of the stock. Gamco Et Al holds 456,400 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 6,100 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 14,654 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 74,560 shares. Legal General Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,936 shares. Geode Management Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Numerixs Techs has invested 0.03% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Moreover, Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Co has 0.62% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 221,544 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 23,169 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Spotlight On Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GRAY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RAYCOM MEDIA AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Gray Television Shares Pop 14% Thursday Morning After Election Cycle Drives Record Quarterly Revenue – Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GRAY SETS DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gray Television filing early warning on Frankly disposition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. HOWELL HILTON H JR bought $26,568 worth of stock. $111,525 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J on Monday, August 12.