Alleghany Has Trimmed By $121.06 Million Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake; Tobam Has Lowered Its Extra Space Storage (EXR) Holding

Alleghany Corp decreased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 38.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alleghany Corp sold 355,000 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Alleghany Corp holds 562,000 shares with $192.19M value, down from 917,000 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $36.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $355.36. About 55,470 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies

Tobam decreased Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) stake by 26.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tobam sold 174,102 shares as Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)’s stock rose 6.04%. The Tobam holds 480,772 shares with $49.00M value, down from 654,874 last quarter. Extra Space Storage Inc now has $15.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $120.38. About 117,674 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 27.94 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Associate owns 125,057 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. 42,289 were reported by Tiger Eye Capital Llc. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 160 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 825 shares. Tributary Management Limited Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 7,460 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Com holds 31,136 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 879 shares. Bokf Na owns 18,191 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Company Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc reported 102,550 shares stake. Allen Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested in 3,661 shares. Legacy Private reported 8,690 shares. Maple Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 3.32% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Argent Trust owns 2,976 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity. WALLMAN RICHARD F had bought 500 shares worth $163,483.

Tobam increased Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) stake by 82,904 shares to 308,904 valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) stake by 10,671 shares and now owns 33,960 shares. Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) was raised too.