Alleghany Has Lowered Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding; POSTNL NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (TNTFF) Sellers Increased By 7.33% Their Shorts

Alleghany Corp decreased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 38.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alleghany Corp sold 355,000 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Alleghany Corp holds 562,000 shares with $192.19M value, down from 917,000 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $37.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $7.49 during the last trading session, reaching $357.05. About 146,066 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept

POSTNL NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) had an increase of 7.33% in short interest. TNTFF’s SI was 5.41 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.33% from 5.04 million shares previously. It closed at $1.8474 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PostNL N.V., through its subsidiaries, provides postal and logistics services to businesses and clients in the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, rest of Europe, and Internationally. The company has market cap of $933.28 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Mail in the Netherlands, Parcels, and International. It currently has negative earnings. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and provides data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail, parcels, and packet solutions.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 28.07 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $163,483 was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F.

